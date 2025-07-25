Advisor OS LLC Buys 66 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $475.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

