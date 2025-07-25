Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

