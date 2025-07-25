AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 229,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

T stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

