Oak Thistle LLC Invests $636,000 in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maplebear by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $5,467,860. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.