Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.16 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

