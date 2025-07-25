Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

GNRC opened at $153.52 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

