Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $185.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Stephens raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.