Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.70 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.