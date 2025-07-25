ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up 0.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

