Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $58,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPC. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

