Freemont Management S.A. Sells 3,600 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

