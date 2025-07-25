Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

