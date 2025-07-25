Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185,435 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,295,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 546,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $82.30.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

