Freemont Management S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0%

FI stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.