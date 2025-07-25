Promising Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – July 22nd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain the physical systems and facilities—such as roads, bridges, power plants, utilities, airports, and telecommunications networks—essential to an economy’s functioning. Because many of these businesses benefit from long?term contracts, regulated rates or stable demand, they tend to generate predictable cash flows and dividends. Investors often include infrastructure stocks in their portfolios for income generation and defensive exposure against economic volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.44. 158,092,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,999,301. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,387,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,240,414. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,891,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.65.

