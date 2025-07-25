Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $1.89 Million in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 3,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 933,537 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Masco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.