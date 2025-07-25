Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Purchases Shares of 14,020 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $138.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

