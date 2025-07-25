Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 271,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,975,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned 0.30% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 664,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,197,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after purchasing an additional 501,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,859,000.

AVDE opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

