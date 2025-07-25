Promising Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 22nd

NVIDIA, Apple, Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, and Meta Platforms are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technology goods and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet-based platforms. These stocks often exhibit higher growth potential—and correspondingly higher volatility—because their valuations are driven by rapid innovation cycles, R&D spending, and shifts in consumer or enterprise technology adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. 143,388,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,943,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,048,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,688,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,101,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 37,007,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,782,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.08. 26,293,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,216,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,179,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.87. 5,678,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $686.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

