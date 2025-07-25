Prospect Financial Group LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prospect Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

