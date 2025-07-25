Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.97. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.