Prospect Financial Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Prospect Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.1% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 342,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 23.8%

BATS DFIC opened at $31.74 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

