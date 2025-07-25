Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 2,878 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

