Stevens Capital Management LP Has $611,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 159.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

