Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 151,726 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,726 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Enphase Energy worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

