Phoenix Financial Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of COF opened at $211.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $191.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

