Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes $6.80 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,598.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,486.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.35.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

