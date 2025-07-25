Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

