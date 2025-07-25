Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $232.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 73,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

