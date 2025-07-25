Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average is $173.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

