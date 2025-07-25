Westpark Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Westpark Capital from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $192.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

