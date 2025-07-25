GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $544.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.67.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $623.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.49 and its 200-day moving average is $404.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $633.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 17.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 19.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,651 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

