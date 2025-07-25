Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $662.00 to $736.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
GEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV
GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8%
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 17.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 31.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Congress Is Dumping These 5 Stocks—Should You Follow?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.