Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,482 shares in the company, valued at $47,298,914.52. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

