Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riposte Capital LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 54.5% during the first quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 34.5% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $130.90 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

