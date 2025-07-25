Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware, software and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential (and risks) of the VR industry—from headset makers and platform providers to content developers. Their performance typically hinges on factors like technological innovation, consumer adoption rates and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.24. 5,678,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.09 and its 200-day moving average is $638.61.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 8,338,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of -0.81.

