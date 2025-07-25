Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $297.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

