Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Boosted by White & Co Financial Planning Inc

White & Co Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.