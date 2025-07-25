Longbow Finance SA Invests $23.04 Million in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,038,000. CocaCola makes up 2.8% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its position in CocaCola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:KO opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

