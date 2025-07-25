Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,133 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.