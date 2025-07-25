BML Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,890,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Elevation Oncology accounts for 1.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELEV. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 302.3% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208,897 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 19.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

