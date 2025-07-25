Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,413,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,764,987 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.33% of Trade Desk worth $1,718,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $995,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 64,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

TTD stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

