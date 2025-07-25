New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 5.0% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE EDU opened at $45.51 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

