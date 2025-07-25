Latigo Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Latigo Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

