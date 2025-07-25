Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Position Reduced by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,234 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.07% of Credo Technology Group worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $101.17 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $425,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 249,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,864.22. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $5,309,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,218,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,918,494.94. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $85,302,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

