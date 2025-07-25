CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 431,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,952,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 1.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $101.93 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock worth $218,696,575. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

