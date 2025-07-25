CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 32,941.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,869,000 after buying an additional 939,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4,216.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,301,000 after buying an additional 901,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $3,152,410. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

