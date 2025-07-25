Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $136,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
