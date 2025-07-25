Keystone Financial Group Inc. Invests $90,000 in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.