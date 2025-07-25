Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of Illumina worth $238,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2,292.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 565,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.